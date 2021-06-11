HIGHLIGHTS: South tops North in Big County FCA All-Star Baseball

Locker Room

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANGELO, Texas — More than 300 of the area’s top athletes came together for this year’s Big Country Fellowship of Christian Athletes All-Star Festivities.

Seven Concho Valley athletes participated in the all-star baseball game at Donsky Field where the South beat the North 9-4 Friday evening.

Abilene Wylie’s Balin Valentine was crowned Most Valuable Player.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Brady Varsity Football Schedule

Wall Varsity Football Schedule