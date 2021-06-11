SAN ANGELO, Texas — More than 300 of the area’s top athletes came together for this year’s Big Country Fellowship of Christian Athletes All-Star Festivities.
Seven Concho Valley athletes participated in the all-star baseball game at Donsky Field where the South beat the North 9-4 Friday evening.
Abilene Wylie’s Balin Valentine was crowned Most Valuable Player.
HIGHLIGHTS: South tops North in Big County FCA All-Star Baseball
SAN ANGELO, Texas — More than 300 of the area’s top athletes came together for this year’s Big Country Fellowship of Christian Athletes All-Star Festivities.