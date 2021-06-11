SAN ANGELO– The 8th annual Big Country FCA 2021 All-Star Festival softball game took place at San Angelo Central softball field.
Eight Concho Valley girls made the South All-Star team Rylee Dehn, Samantha Howell, and Ashton McMillan from central. Taylor Hunt and Cassidy Perkins from Wall. Jadyn Martinez from Eldorado, Daniella Luna from Ballinger, and Addison Garcia from Brady.
Angelic Gonzalez from Abilene Cooper earned herself the title of MVP following the game.
South would end up winning 9-4 over the North All-Star team see the highlights above.
HIGHLIGHTS: South surpass North in FCA All-Star Softball game
