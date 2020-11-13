HIGHLIGHTS: Sonora’s season ends against Alpine

MCCAMEY Texas– The Alpine Bucks stopped Sonora on 4th down late in the game and scored on their ensuing possession to defeat the Broncos 30-22 in the 3A Division II Bi-District round.

Sonora finishes the season 4-7 overall. The Bucks are moving on to the Area Round.

