HIGHLIGHTS: Sonora’s season ends against Alpine

MCCAMEY Texas– The Alpine Bucks stopped Sonora on 4th down late in the game and scored on their ensuing possession to defeat the Broncos 30-22 in the 3A Division II Bi-District round.



Sonora finishes the season 4-7 overall. The Bucks are moving on to the Area Round.

