SAN ANGELO, TX. — The Sonora Lady Broncos advanced to the Class 2A Area Round Tuesday night, thanks to a sweep over the Lady Dragons of Bangs in the Bi-District round.

The Lady Broncos dominated from start to finish Tuesday night at Angelo State, punching their ticket to the Area Round with the 25-13, 25-17, 25-11 victory.

The Lady Broncos will play Hamilton on Thursday night in Brady, the match beginning at 6:30 p.m.