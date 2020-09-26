HIGHLIGHTS: Sonora outlasts Eldorado in overtime for first win

SONORA, Texas — Sonora picked up its first win of the season in thrilling fashion Friday night after beating rival Eldorado 44-42 in overtime.

The Broncos (1-4) have next week off and will take on Ingram Moore (5-0) on Oct. 9 to begin District 2-3A Division II play. Eldorado (1-4) will also have the week off before facing Miles (2-3) on Oct. 9 to start District 14-2A Division II action.

