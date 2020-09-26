HIGHLIGHTS: Sonora outlasts Eldorado in overtime for first win

Locker Room

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SONORA, Texas — Sonora picked up its first win of the season in thrilling fashion Friday night after beating rival Eldorado 44-42 in overtime.

The Broncos (1-4) have next week off and will take on Ingram Moore (5-0) on Oct. 9 to begin District 2-3A Division II play. Eldorado (1-4) will also have the week off before facing Miles (2-3) on Oct. 9 to start District 14-2A Division II action.

More Stories for you

• Angelo State football ready for fall opener
SAN ANGELO (Texas) – The Angelo State football is a few days away from kicking off their fall football season. West…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Bobcats lose season opener to Killeen Shoemaker
KILLEEN, Texas– The Central Bobcats opened up the season on the road at Killeen Shoemaker Thursday night. The Grey…

• Hawks set for key showdown against Midland Christian
WALL, Texas–Wall and Midland Christian have met up for the last four years, making this the fifth meeting between the…

• Week 5 preview: Central starts season; Wall, Sterling City, Ballinger face tough tests; Eldorado, Sonora renew rivalry
Central vs Killeen Shoemaker, 7 p.m. Thursday at Leo Buckley StadiumAfter weeks of watching Classes 4A-1A compete,…

• Central’s ‘veteran group’ preparing for Shoemaker
SAN ANGELO — For a third consecutive season Central opens its season against Killeen Shoemaker. Since 2016, the…

• Ballinger ready for challenge against Llano
Ballinger — Ballinger is set to take on Llano in a battle of undefeated teams. The Bearcats’ defense has been…

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pro Football Challenge 2020

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Eldorado Varsity Football Schedule

Sonora Varsity Football Schedule