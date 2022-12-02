SAN ANGELO, Texas — Day two of the Miles Ribs tournament is in full swing and the Sonora Lady Broncos faced off against the Bronte Lady Longhorns.

Molly Friess gets the steal and she’ll put it up for a Broncos bucket.

Jayla Williams gets coming in hot from the outside, confidently towards the bucket and it is in, extending the Bronco’s lead.

Cross court pass and it is almost stolen, Friess gets her hands on it and makes the shot for the Lady Broncos.

Closing out the game, the Broncos are up big, Alma Hernandez goes ahead and sinks this three.

Sonora came out the gate rocking, taking this one 40-12 over the Lady Longhorns.