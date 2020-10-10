HIGHLIGHTS: Sonora hands Ingram Moore first loss of season

SONORA, Texas — Sonora picked up its second consecutive win Friday night after defeating Ingram Moore in the District 2-3A Div. II opener 28-13 at Broncos Stadium.

The Broncos, now 2-4, handed the Warriors their first loss of the season and will travel to Brady on Oct. 16. Kickoff from Bulldog Stadium set got 7:30 p.m.

More Stories for you

• Wall battled tested heading into district

WALL — Wall played all quality opponents in its tough non-district schedule. The Hawks (3-2) suffered two losses, both…

• Lake View pleased with hot start, still hungry for more

SAN ANGELO — Lake View has already accomplished milestones in head coach Hector Guevara’s fourth year with the…

• Week 7 Preview: Central, Lake View wrap up non-district; Class 3A down start district

Central vs No. 3 A&M Consolidated, 7 p.m. at Tiger StadiumSelf-inflicted wounds can be used best to describe Central’s…

• Years of trust, growth, belief play huge role in Sterling City’s success in 2020

STERLING CITY, Texas–Sterling City Volleyball was realigned to a brand new district for this year through 2022. With…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Wall takes down district foe Jim Ned in straight sets

WALL — Wall defeated Jim Ned 28-26, 25-23, 25-20 in a District 6-3A match at Wall High School gym. The Lady Hawks…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Veribest shuts down Colorado City to stay perfect

VERIBEST, Texas — Veribest improved to 12-0, 8-0 in District 7-2A after sweeping Colorado City (25-16, 25-8, 25-13) T…