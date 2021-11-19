HIGHLIGHTS: Sonora falls to defending state champs in area round

SLATON – The Sonora Broncos fall to the defending 3A Division 2 state champion, Canadian Wildcats in the region I area round on Friday night, by a score of 56-13.

The Wildcats found the endzone first, thanks to a Keeton Githins run. The Broncos responded on their first offensive play from scrimmage. Hunter O’Banon scored on a long touchdown, but Canadian took control in the remainder of the game.

Sonora ends their season with a 7-5 overall record. They claimed a share of the district title in 2-3A Div. 2, and were bi-district champions against Odessa Compass. Canadian advances to face Abernathy in the region I semifinals, who defeated Ballinger, 45-26.