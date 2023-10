SAN ANGELO, Texas—The Sonora Broncos advance to 9-0 on the season and 4-0 in District 3-2A play after their 46-0 win over the Christoval Cougars.

The Broncos clinch a share of the District 3-2a title here in this one and will face the Forsan Buffaloes next week at home for a chance to win the district outright.