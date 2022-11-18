SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Sonora Broncos traveled to Clyde, Friday night to take on Farwell in the Area round of the Texas high school football playoffs.

The Broncos came out the gate with a fierce run game. Hunter O’Banon flies downfield putting Sonora in scoring range.

We had some QB keeper action going on, Jaime Buitron takes the ball for himself to put the Broncos on the board.

Buitron keeps it again for himself, missing some defender’s tackles for a big Sonora gain, setting them right back up for another touchdown.

The Broncos were confident in their run game and in their quarterback, another keep with Buitron with a huge Edgar Deluna block to put Sonora in the endzone for the third time.

The Sonora Broncos take this one 18-7 over Farwell, claiming the Area round title in playoffs. The Broncos are advancing to the Regional-semi for the first time since 2017, taking on Hawley. Time and location to be determined.