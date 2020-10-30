HIGHLIGHTS: Sonora Bi-District Champions over Grape Creek

SAN ANGELO, Texas– The UIL Volleyball playoffs are officially here. Sonora and Grape Creek played in the Bi-District round at Babe Didrikson Gym at Central High School on Thursday night.
The Lady Broncos defeated the Lady Eagles 3-1 (25-18, 23-25, 25-15, 25-11) in the 3A Region I Bi-District round.
Sonora will play Nocona, the third place team out of District 7-3A, in the Area round.
More Stories for you
• Week 10 Preview: Central returns home, Small school district title and playoff scenarios
Bangs vs Ballinger, 7 p.m. Friday at Bearcat StadiumBallinger head coach Chuck Lipsey is no stranger to this matchup….
• Ozona ‘not downplaying importance’ of district showdown with Mason
OZONA — Since suffering back to back losses in Week 2 and 3, Ozona is on a five-game winning streak, outscoring…
• Central looking polished through two district games
SAN ANGELO — Through two district games, Central is unbeaten and in sole possession of first place in District…
• Ballinger ‘going in right direction at right time’ ahead matchup with Bangs
BALLINGER — Ballinger is off to its best start through eight games since 2001. The Bearcats (8-1, 3-0 in district)…
• HIGHLIGHTS: Bronte falls to Highland
BRONTE Texas — Bronte falls to 1-7 after losing to Highland 58-6 Monday evening at Stephenson Stadium. The Longhorns w…
• HIGHLIGHTS: Miles downs Colorado City, earns first round bye
STERLING CITY Texas — The Miles Lady Bulldogs outlasted Colorado City in a five-set thriller (25-17, 23-25, 25-21, 1…