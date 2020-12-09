HIGHLIGHTS: Second half surge lifts No. 2 Veribest over Ballinger

BALLINGER, Texas– The No. 2 Veribest Girls Basketball team erased a 14-point halftime deficit and outscored Ballinger 20-2 in the 2nd half to defeat the Lady Cats, 32-28 on Tuesday.

Bella Halfmann scored a game high 14 points. Callie Briley totaled 12 points in the game, as the Lady Falcons improve to 7-0 on the season.



Ballinger will play Early at Ballinger on Friday at 6:15 p.m. Veribest will play at Menard on Friday at 6:30 p.m.



