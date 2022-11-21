SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Robert Lee Steers hosted the Eden Bulldogs on the hardwood, looking to stay in the win column after their win over Rochelle.

Quick layup action, Brenner Sherwood makes it look easy for the Steers point.

It’s a dog fight for a loose ball, Ezra Gamboa gets the roll away and sinks it in for a Bulldogs three.

Some quick pass action from the Sherwood brothers, Brenner Sherwood with the big-time three-pointer for Robert Lee.

Brody Pitcock to Canyon Moran and that shot is water, stacking up more points for this Steers team.

Robert Lee goes on to win this one big, 36-10 over the Eden Bulldogs and is back in action on the road Tuesday, November 29th against Highland.