HIGHLIGHTS: Robert Lee squeaks past Veribest for first win

ROBERT LEE, Texas — Robert Lee outlasted Veribest 33-32 in a thriller Friday Night at Griffith Stadium for the team’s first win of the season.

The Steers (1-1) will hit the road to take on Hermleigh (3-0) on Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m. while Veribest (1-1) battles Rotan (3-0). Kickoff from H. Govan Memorial stadium is set for 7:30 p.m.

