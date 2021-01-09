HIGHLIGHTS: Robert Lee picks up third district win, downs Water Valley

ROBERT LEE, Texas — Robert Lee improved to 3-0 in District 11-1A with a 35-25 win over Water Valley Saturday afternoon.
Junior guard Braylee Hood led the Lady Steers with a game-high 18 points while freshman guard Kailey Freeman added 8 points. Senior forward Kalysta Minton-Holland finished with a team-high eight points for Water Valley.
Robert Lee (7-5, 3-0) will travel to No. 21 Blackwell on Jan. 12 at 6:15 p.m.. Water Valley will battle Sterling City on the road on Tuesday at 6:15 p.m.
More Stories for you
• HIGHLIGHTS: Irion County uses big 3rd quarter to down Water Valley
WATER VALLEY- The Irion County Lady Hornets used a high scoring third quarter to knock off the Water Valley Lady Cats…
• HIGHLIGHTS: Irion County holds off Water Valley in district opener
WATER VALLEY- In the District 11-1A opener, the Irion County Hornets held off the Water Valley Wildcats, 49-40. The…
• HIGHLIGHTS: No. 17 Wink stays unbeaten, handles Christoval
CHRISTOVAL — No. 17 Wink defeated Christoval 63-46 in a District 7-2A matchup on Friday. The Cougars (11-3, 0-1 in…
• HIGHLIGHTS: Lady Cougars overcome second-half deficit, take down Wink
CHRISTOVAL — Allison Vaughn scored a game-high 21 points and Christoval defeated Wink 45-40 in a District 7-2A matchup…
• HIGHLIGHTS: Ballinger dominates TLCA in battle of unbeatens
BALLINGER, Texas — Ballinger protected home court and its perfect record with a 61-45 win over TLCA Friday e…
• HIGHLIGHTS: Ortiz leads Central over Midland Lee
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Central bounced back with a 66-40 win over Midland Lee to improve to 2-1 in District 2-6A Friday e…