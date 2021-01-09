HIGHLIGHTS: Robert Lee picks up third district win, downs Water Valley

ROBERT LEE, Texas — Robert Lee improved to 3-0 in District 11-1A with a 35-25 win over Water Valley Saturday afternoon.



Junior guard Braylee Hood led the Lady Steers with a game-high 18 points while freshman guard Kailey Freeman added 8 points. Senior forward Kalysta Minton-Holland finished with a team-high eight points for Water Valley.



Robert Lee (7-5, 3-0) will travel to No. 21 Blackwell on Jan. 12 at 6:15 p.m.. Water Valley will battle Sterling City on the road on Tuesday at 6:15 p.m.

