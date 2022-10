SAN ANGELO, TX. — The Robert Lee Steers got back in the win column Friday night, downing Veribest 54-8 on the road.

With the win, Robert Lee moves to 7-1 overall, and 1-1 in District 13-1A Division I and will host Irion County on October 21st.

With the loss, Veribest moves to 2-6 overall, and 1-1 in District 13-1A Division I and will travel to Menard on October 21st.