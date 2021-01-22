ROBERT LEE — Robert Lee kept its perfect district record intact and held off a late Sterling City comeback in a 39-38 victory on Friday.
Jullisa Ureno led the Lady Steers (10-5, 6-0 in district) in scoring with 11 points, while Kailey Freeman added 10 points.
Payton Conner scored a game-high 17 points for the Lady Eagles (6-12, 3-4) while Peighton Glass added 12 points.
Both teams continue district play on Tuesday. Robert Lee goes on the road to face Bronte, while Sterling City hosts Blackwell.
HIGHLIGHTS: Robert Lee escapes late Sterling City comeback
ROBERT LEE — Robert Lee kept its perfect district record intact and held off a late Sterling City comeback in a 39-38 victory on Friday.