HIGHLIGHTS: Robert Lee escapes late Sterling City comeback

ROBERT LEE — Robert Lee kept its perfect district record intact and held off a late Sterling City comeback in a 39-38 victory on Friday.

Jullisa Ureno led the Lady Steers (10-5, 6-0 in district) in scoring with 11 points, while Kailey Freeman added 10 points.

Payton Conner scored a game-high 17 points for the Lady Eagles (6-12, 3-4) while Peighton Glass added 12 points.

Both teams continue district play on Tuesday. Robert Lee goes on the road to face Bronte, while Sterling City hosts Blackwell.

