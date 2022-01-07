WATER VALLEY– Water Valley fell to No. 5 Robert Lee 50-27 in a district 11-1A district opener.



The Lady Wildcats started off strong in the first half of the game but the Lady Steers offense dominated in the second half to help lead the Lady Steers to victory. Watch the highlights in the video above.



Robert Lee (1-0 in district, 20-2 overall) will host Sterling City on Tuesday, January 11 at 6:30 P.M.



Water Valley ( 0-1 in district, 13-6 overall) will host another district match-up against Bronte Tuesday, January 11 at 6:15 P.M.



