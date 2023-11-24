SAN ANGELO, TX. — For the second year in a row, the Wall Hawks are headed to the Class 3A Division II Region I Final thanks to their 35-6 victory over Lubbock Roosevelt Friday night in Sweetwater.

In the first quarter, a key fourth down play on fourth and six that saw Hawk Quarterback Gunnar Dillard connect with Kellan Oliver would set up Nathan Pepper for the three-yard touchdown to put Wall up 6-0.

The Hawks would find themselves in the end zone in the second quarter, some key blocks downfield freed up running back Luke Kemp who would go in untouched from 69 yards out to extend the Wall lead to 14-0.

In the third, Wall still up 14-0, another key fourth down conversion, as Dillard found Landon Belles to extend the drive, and then the two would connect for a touchdown on the next play to make it 21-0.

The Hawks would add to their lead, and as the final buzzer rang, the Hawks took down Lubbock Roosevelt 35-6 to punch their ticket to the Regional Final for the second straight year.

“It was a great win for us to get back on track and ready to face Canadian next week, and we got a big one next week so it’s a great game for us here tonight,” said Kemp.

“We know the team that we are going to play next week, that is Canadian, and we know what kind of team they are and our kids have been looking forward to this game since this time last year,” said Hawk head coach Houston Guy.

In a game where both teams ran the same style of offense, Wall’s defense showed up and showed up for yet another week, allowing just six points, that the Eagles scored with many Wall reserves on the field.

All year long the Hawk defense has not allowed opposing teams to garner much offense, or find the endzone, and Friday night was another example of how dominant Wall’s defense is.

The Hawks will now play second-ranked Canadian next Friday, December 1st at 6 p.m. at Pirate Stadium on the campus of Lubbock Cooper High School. The Wildcats defeated Idalou 57-14 Friday afternoon.