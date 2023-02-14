SAN ANGELO, TX. — Both the Irion County Lady Hornets and Ozona Lady Lions advance to the Area Round of the 2023 Texas girls high school basketball playoffs with victories Tuesday night.

In the opener at Angelo State University, the Lady Hornets would punch their ticket to the second round with a 70-25 victory over Panther Creek. Irion County would fast start in this own, leading it big at the half before closing it out in the second half.

The Lady Hornets will now play Rankin in the Area Round, that game and location are TBD.

In the nightcap, the 22nd-ranked Lady Lions led by seven at the break, before pulling away in the second half knocking off Bangs 51-36 in the Class 2A Bi-District round.

The Lady Lions will now play Ropes Friday, February 17th at 8:00 pm in Garden City.