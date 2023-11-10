SAN ANGELO, TX. — Thanks to their victories Saturday afternoon, both the Bronte Lady Longhorns and Veribest Lady Falcons punched their tickets to the Class 1A Region One Final Saturday morning.

In the opener, the Lady Longhorns dug out of a two-set-to-nothing deficit to defeat Klondike in a thrilling five-set match, to advance to the Regional Final for the first time since 2019.

“The feeling is unreal. I always watched my older sisters play in this tournament and being able to do it is just crazy. I’m so proud of our team and how we pushed through. We knew we could do it and we did do it and I’m just so proud of everybody. Our coach, I love every single one of those girls on the court and we are ready for the game tomorrow,” said junior setter November Wilson.

“This has been a lot. It’s been a long road for us because we’ve had to deal with some adversity but every team does and we pulled through that and we’ve done well with it. I just love them deeply and the girls are so passionate about what they do and they love each other so much and I just can’t say enough about their heart and that’s the main thing right now is their heart,” said head coach Carol Moore.

Then in the second regional semifinal in the Class 1A region one semifinal, the Lady Falcons of Veribest continued their dominance so far this postseason, picking up a straight-set victory over Wildorado to punch their ticket to the regional final for the second straight year.

“The girls are super excited. We knew that we could beat Wildorado and we scouted them and we’ve been prepared for them so we knew what holes they had and what we had to cover against them and the girls came out and they were ready and they stuck to the plan exactly and it couldn’t have been any more perfect,” said head coach Denise Richards.

Bronte and Veribest will now meet in the regional final Saturday at 11 am at Central high school.