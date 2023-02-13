SAN ANGELO, TX. — The Christoval Cougars are moving on to the Area Round of the 2023 Texas high school girls basketball playoffs after their 47-29 victory Monday night over Coleman.

The Lady Cougars would use the energy from the rocking Cougar crowd at Lake View high Monday night, jumping out to a 37-14 lead at the half, and carrying that momentum into the second half.

“We knew they were going to bring energy and we had to match and exceed that energy it took us a while to get on the scoreboard but once we got rolling, we got rolling and I was really proud of our energy from start to finish. The bench was in it, whoever was in was it and the energy was what really brought this home,” said head coach Brady Clark.

“It’s amazing. All the fans. It’s just fun. We just tried to keep the same energy. We came out with good energy and didn’t let them catch back up,” said Christoval sophomore guard Halle Hughes.

Christoval will play Wink in the Area Round, a date and time are TBD.