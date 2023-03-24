SAN ANGELO, TX. — History was made Thursday over in Andrews, Texas in the Bi-District Round of the UIL boys and girls soccer playoffs as all four teams from the Concho Valley played at the same venue.

In the opener, the Bobcats from Central would trail 1-0 at the half, would make it a 2-1 game in the second half before falling in the opening round to El Paso Eastlake 3-1. The Bobcats finished the season 9-6-8.

In the second game of the day, the Lake View Chiefs would fall behind 2-0 before a goal late in the first half by JV Antu. However, that would be as close as the Chiefs would get as their season came to an end Thursday to El Paso Riverside 4-2. The Chiefs finished the season 20-1-1.

In the third game of the day, the girls from the Concho Valley would take to the pitch, and in a dominating performance, Lake View downed El Paso Irvin 6-0. The Maidens would strike early and often in their victory, now advancing to the Area Round to take on Randall next Tuesday, March 28th at Lubbock Cooper University at 5 p.m.

“First, it was very nerve-wracking coming into this game but afterward, we kept shooting and we got a couple of goals and our passes were really good and afterward we just felt really good about working together,” said junior forward Alyssa Delacruz.

“Just being able to keep going, it’s awesome because it’s my senior and it’s just amazing,” said senior forward Jazmyne Flores.

And in the finale from Andrews, the Lady Cats of Central would get two goals in the second half, and hang on as the buzzer struck zero for the 2-1 victory over El Paso Eastwood. The Lady Cats will now play #1 Southlake Carroll in the Area Round. The date, time, and location of that game are TBD.

“Our district is tough, always. West Texas pride everyone has it and we fight for every game especially with Frenship this year they were a hard team and we fell to them twice and we didn’t let that get us down. I mean obviously, we just won this amazing game against this great team and I’m just so proud of my team. We’ve done so great this year and I’m so happy to be here,” said senior midfielder Lexi Templin.

“It’s a great win for San Angelo putting us on the map and showing everyone who we are and this win is great,” said senior goalkeeper Sydney Herbert.