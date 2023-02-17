SAN ANGELO, TX. — The Irion County Lady Hornets and Veribest Lady Falcons punched their tickets to the Regional Quarterfinals Friday night with Area Round victories.

Over at Lake View high school Friday night, the Lady Devils of Rankin would go on a mini-run to start off the second half, before the Lady Hornets eventually pulled away to pick up a 61-37 victory in the Area Round.

“We were playing pretty soft coming into the second half and we really needed to pick it up and show what we came here to do and we finally pulled away again,” said Lady Hornet senior, KK Hart.

“This year we have three seniors as opposed to just one so it’s time to get down to business and get past that round, get to the regional tournament, and just take care of business,” said Lady Hornet senior Audrey Tillman.

In Garden City Friday night, the sixth-ranked Lady Falcons jumped out to a big halftime lead over Buena Vista en route to a 53-27 win in the Area Round. Cora Blackwell led Veribest with 14 points Friday night.

“It feels really good. We’ve been working really hard since we were young and we are doing whatever we can to make it to the state championship so this round means a lot,” said Lady Falcon senior point guard Alliyah Harrison.

“It feels really good to be here and just to know we are going to the regional quarterfinals and that we are going to have a better chance this year,” said Lady Falcon senior shooting guard Tylie Murphy.

Over in Iraan Friday night, the Lady Jackets from Menard also punched their ticket to the regional quarterfinals, defeating Marathon 56-39. A big night from Makinley Kothmann with 21 points, Zoe Castleberry added 11 in the victory.

The Lady Bulldogs of Eden also were victorious Friday night, defeating Balmorhea 47-24 to bring a gold ball back to the Concho Valley. The Lady Bulldogs were led by Haylee Howard who had 17 points, Kayli Hernandez had 13, and Tatum Kinnibrugh added 11 more.

REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS:

Eden vs Irion County- 6:00 pm, Tuesday, February 21st at Angelo State

Menard vs #6 Veribest- 6:00 pm, Tuesday, February 21st at Ballinger High School