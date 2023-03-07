SAN ANGELO, TX. — For the first time since the 2019 season, the Lake View boys soccer team has claimed the district title thanks to their 7-0 victory over Andrews Tuesday night.

The Chiefs would jump out to a 4-0 lead at the half, and carry that to victory led by JV Antu who found the back of the net twice for Lake View. Izaiah Rios, Tyler Dunn, Gael Mayorga, Ricky Ramirez, and Elvis Koech also scored for Lake View.

“It’s something that hasn’t been done especially with this record at 18-0 in who knows how long so it’s just a big feeling for me personally as a senior, for my senior buddies, for the whole team, it’s great,” said Ramirez.

“We’ve lost a good amount of key players that were part of our formation and at first, we were iffy about how we would fill in those spots but we’ve got an amazing group of guys here who have been putting in the work and this is what we’ve got to show for it, we’ve got a gold ball,” said Dunn.

With the victory, the Chiefs move to 18-0-1 overall, and 10-0 in District 2-4A play. Lake View is back in action Friday when they travel to Lubbock Estacado.