SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Angelo State Rambelles closed out a three-game home series against the St. Edwards Hilltoppers, Friday afternoon.

After falling in game one, Angelo State needed to come back and win games two and three to get the conference series win. In game one, Tatiana Trotter would get things started for the Rambelles hitting a line drive down the right side, and singling in Ashton McMillan.

Bases loaded for the Rambelles, Paxton Scheurer hit a single to the center field, letting Trotter run her way home, but right behind her is Dirner to jump the Rambelles up 4-1. Angelo State would take game two, 5-2, splitting the series 1-1 with the Hilltoppers.

Heading into game three for the Rambelles, the defense was taking center stage as Angelo State had many diving plays to keep the Hilltoppers off the board early on.

Ashton Dirner and Ashlyn Lerma had diving catches, following and reaching for the ball, following through, and making the catch and save for Angelo State.

Bailey Martinez would start things off, offensively, for the Rambelles hitting a single up the middle. Paxton Scheurer made the sprint home, but not before being followed in by Lerma.

Dirner kept the offensive action going, hitting a ground ball, and rolling past third, Maleya Burns triples home as Dirner made her way to third off a fielding error.

Angelo State would get the 5-1 win over St. Edwards and pick up another conference series win. The Rambelles will be back in action in some road game action taking on Texas A&M International, opening with a doubleheader in Laredo on April 11th.