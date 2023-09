SAN ANGELO, TX. — The Mason Punchers continued their dominant start to the season on Friday night, defeating Ballinger 69-0 on the road.

The Punchers started the night off with a bang as Ryne Todd took the opening kick-off back and Mason never looked back after that point.

With the win, Mason moves to 5-0 on the season, and hosts fourth-ranked Wall out of Class 3A Division II in a showdown of two of the best in the Concho Valley.