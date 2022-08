SAN ANGELO, Texas — Two of the best in Class 2A met in Mason Friday night, as ninth ranked Coleman defeated 13th ranked Mason 7-6.

Coleman would take the early 7-0 lead in the first quarter, but with 1:03 left in the fourth, Mason would score to make it 7-6. The Punchers would go for two, but the Punchers couldn’t convert.

The Punchers will be back home next week when they face off against Ozona.