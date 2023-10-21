SAN ANGELO, TX. — The Mason Punchers football team moved to 2-0 in District 14-2A Division I play thanks to a 53-13 victory over the Junction Eagles Friday night.

Both the offense and defense were on their A-game Friday night for the Punchers as both found themselves in the endzone quite a bit in their victory over Junction.

With the victory, the drive for 13 straight district titles remains alive and well for the Punchers as they are the final undefeated team in District 14-2A Division I sitting at 2-0, and 8-0 overall, one of just two Concho Valley teams still undefeated.

Despite the loss, the Junction Eagles are still looking good for a playoff spot and will host Johnson City next week for a key seeding game. Next week’s game is the final game of the regular season for the Eagles. Junction now sits at 2-1 in district play, and 6-3 overall.