HIGHLIGHTS: Ozona upsets 8-2A champion Colorado City, advances to area round

GARDEN CITY, Texas — Fourth-seeded Ozona upset District 8-2A champion Colorado City 52-44 in the Class 2A Region I Bi-District Round Saturday night.

Senior post Shelbie Galindo led the Lady Lions with 14 points while Colorado City’s Mia Monroe led all scorers with a game-high 28 points.

Ozona will battle Sudan in the area round on Feb. 23 in Big Spring. Tip-off time is still TBA.

