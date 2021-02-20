HIGHLIGHTS: Ozona upsets 8-2A champion Colorado City, advances to area round

GARDEN CITY, Texas — No. 4 Veribest got its Class 1A playoff run started on the right foot with a convincing 65-20 win over Iraan Saturday afternoon in the 1A-Region II Area Round.

Sophomore guard Callie Briley led the Lady Falcons with a game-high 19 points while junior guard Kennadi Wheeless added 15 points. Senior post Bella Halfmann also contributed to the winning effort with 11 points.

Veribest will take on Irion county in the area round. Date, time and location TBA.