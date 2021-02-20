GARDEN CITY, Texas — Fourth-seeded Ozona upset District 8-2A champion Colorado City 52-44 in the Class 2A Region I Bi-District Round Saturday night.
Senior post Shelbie Galindo led the Lady Lions with 14 points while Colorado City’s Mia Monroe led all scorers with a game-high 28 points.
Ozona will battle Sudan in the area round on Feb. 23 in Big Spring. Tip-off time is still TBA.
HIGHLIGHTS: Ozona upsets 8-2A champion Colorado City, advances to area round
