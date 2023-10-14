SAN ANGELO, TX— The Ozona Lions defeated the Christoval Cougars 40-18 to pick up their first district victory Friday night.

The Cougars stayed in the game during the first quarter, but Dusty Smith’s back-to-back 65 and 66-yard touchdown runs propelled the Lions to a 20-3 halftime lead.

In the second half, the Cougars gained momentum but then fumbled, providing the Lions with another scoring opportunity. They seized it with a 6-yard touchdown run by Nolan Martinez.

Christoval now stands at 0-2 in district play and will take on Forsan next week, while the Lions have improved to 1-1 in the district and are set to face Reagan County.