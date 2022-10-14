SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Christoval Cougars hosted the Ozona Lions in a district match-up between these two teams.

Prior to this game, the Cougars and Lions competed against each other in spring sports, but on the gridiron, it’s a whole new battle.

Christoval getting it started first, here is Manuel Riojas, he’ll break a few tackles and turn on the jets to run it in to put the Cougars up 7-0 over the Lions.

Still quiet from the Lions, Ketcher Joiner getting some action, he’ll muscle into the end zone to give the Cougars some insurance.

The Lions get this long pass to Matthew Daniels before getting shaken up by some Cougar’s defense but could not hold on.

The Cougars move to 2-0 in district play with a 21-2 win over the Ozona Lions and will face a road test next week against Forsan. Ozona drops to 0-2 in district play, heading home to host Reagan County, still searching for that first district win.