SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Ozona Lady Lions hosted the Christoval Lady Cougars tonight in a battle for first place in district 7-2A.

With an early steal by Sienna Gonzalez and a pass down to Halle Hughes for the layup, Christoval strikes first.

Kelyn Gass is in trouble, she’ll find Raelee Garza who will make that layup look easy, Ozona is now on the board.

Madyson George passes over to Hughes, slipping past Mia Davidson for the bucket.

Vale Garza is on the move, she’ll find a wide-open Raelee Garza at the top of the key for the three-point shot.

The Lady Lions take this one, by only 40-39 over the Lady Cougars.

The Miles Bulldogs looking to continue their impressive 20-4 season against Roscoe at home in a district 8-2A battle.

Manuel Torres gets the steal on the defensive side, pushing the fast break, and misses the layup but Hayven Book is there to clean up his miss and puts it in for two.

Book with the ball at the top of the key, he’ll kick it over to Shelton Petrey who drains the catch and shoot three.

It is another great play on the defensive side for Torres, he’ll intercept the ball and pass out ahead to Book for the easy layup at the rim.

Miles gets the big win over Roscoe, 65-33 at home.