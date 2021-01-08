HIGHLIGHTS: Ortiz leads Central over Midland Lee

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Central bounced back with a 66-40 win over Midland Lee to improve to 2-1 in District 2-6A Friday evening.



Junior guard Raven Ortiz scored a game-high 20 points while junior forward Branden Campbell added 17 points. Sophomore guard Jacoby Yates recorded 11 points for the Bobcats.



Central (12-5, 2-1) will travel to Abilene on Jan. 12 to battle the Abilene Eagles (12-4, 2-1). Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m.

