HIGHLIGHTS: No. 9 Wall falls to No. 10 Jim Ned in huge district battle

TUSCOLA, Texas — No. 9 Wall came up short to No. 10 Jim Ned 28-8 in District 3-3A Div. I Friday night at Indian Stadium.

With the loss, the Hawks fall to 4-3, 1-1 in district while the Indians improve to 5-1, 2-1 and take a commanding lead in District 3-3A Div. I.

Wall is set to host Breckenridge (0-6, 0-2) on Oct. 23 at Hawk Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

