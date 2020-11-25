HIGHLIGHTS: No. 9 Wall dominates Brownwood, improves to 5-0

WALL, Texas — No. 9 Wall dominated all four quarters in its 57-21 win against Brownwood Tuesday afternoon at Wall High School.

Senior guard Avery Hoelscher scored a game-high 10 points for the Lady Hawks while senior post Kaitlyn Stephens added 9 points. Sophomore guard Hannah Burke and junior post Caroline Holtman each recorded 8 points in the win.

The Lady Hawks (5-0) will travel to Sonora on Dec. 1. Tip-off is at 6:30 p.m.

