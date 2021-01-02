HIGHLIGHTS: No. 9 Wall bounces back from first loss, cruises past Grape Creek

GRAPE CREEK — No. 9 Wall bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 61-20 victory over Grape Creek in a District 6-3A contest on Friday.
Kylie Phillips scored a game-high 12 points for the Lady Hawks (13-1, 4-0 in district) while Kamryn Williams and Kaitlyn Stephens both added 11 points.
Taigan Rivers led the Lady Eagles (1-9, 1-3) with nine points.
Both teams continue district play on Tuesday. Wall hosts Jim Ned at 6:15 p.m., while Grape Creek goes on the road to face Merkel at 6:30 p.m.
