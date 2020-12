ELDORADO, Texas — The Eldorado Eagles picked up a 50-22 win over TLCA Tuesday night at Eldorado High School.

TLCA will travel to Miles on Dec. 11 at 5:30 p.m. while Eldorado travels to Lorenzo on Dec. 11 at 5 p.m.

