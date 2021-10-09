HIGHLIGHTS: No. 8 Eldorado continues to soar, flies past Miles

MILES– No. 8 Eldorado’s high-powered offense continued to shine and dominated Miles 64-14 in its District 14-2A Div. II opener at Gary Krejci Memorial Stadium.

The Eagles (5-0 overall, 1-0 in district) started to pull away from the Bulldogs (0-5, 0-1) in the second quarter and wouldn’t look back reaching 40 points for the fifth time this season.

Next up: Eldorado hosts Rockspring at Larry Mitchel Stadium, while Miles goes on the road to face Junction. Both games kickoff at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

