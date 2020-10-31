HIGHLIGHTS: No. 8 Christoval blows past Junction, takes next step towards district title

CHRISTOVAL, Texas — No. 8 Christoval picked up its eighth straight win and are now guaranteed at least co-champion of District 14-2A Div. II after beating Junction 55-6 Friday night at Jack Pardee Memorial Stadium.

The Cougars (8-1, 4-0) will travel to Miles (3-6, 1-3) next week. Junction (5-4, 2-2) is set to host Eldorado (4-5, 3-1).

Miles lost to Rocksprings (6-2, 2-2) 62-18, which eliminates the Bulldogs from playoff contention. Eldorado can clinch the district’s second-seed with a win over Junction.

