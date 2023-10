SAN ANGELO, TX. — The eighth-ranked Sonora Broncos improved to 6-0 overall, and 2-0 in District 3-2A play following a 57-12 win at home over Reagan County.

The Broncos jumped out early and often on the Owls, including three early touchdowns from running back Edgar DeLuna who continues to dominate on both sides of the ball for Sonora.

The Broncos are back in action next Friday when they make the trip over to face Anthony.