HIGHLIGHTS: No. 7 Christoval’s historic season ends in state quarterfinals

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas — No. 7 Christoval’s historic season ended in the Class 2A Div. II Region 4 State Quarterfinal to No. 9 Falls City 27-18 Friday night at Battlin’ Billie Stadium.

The Cougars, who claimed their first outright district title as an 11-man program earlier this season, were playing in their first state quarterfinal at the 11-man level.

“We knew coming in that we were going to have to stop the run,” Christoval head coach Casey Otho said. “They got a good football team. They have a good defense. Like, we could play them, toe-to-toe right there, and I think we did for the most part. These guys have come from not ever being able to win a playoff game to winning seven gold balls in three years. I’m so proud of them.”

Christoval finishes the season 12-2 overall.

