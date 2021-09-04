HIGHLIGHTS: No. 5 Cisco escapes upset, beats Wall in double overtime

CISCO — No. 5 2A Division I Cisco narrowly defeated Wall 27-21 in double overtime of non-district contest at Chesley Field.
The Hawks (1-1) turned the ball over in the second overtime which led to the game-winning touchdown for the Loboes.
Wall returns home to face Midland Christian at 7 p.m. Friday at Hawk Stadium.
