HIGHLIGHTS: No. 4 Veribest takes care of business against Eden

EDEN, Texas — No. 4 Veribest went on the road and beat Eden 44-29 Tuesday evening in District 12-1A.



Kenna Bozek scored a game-high 13 points for Eden in the losing effort while sophomore guard Callie Briley led the Lady Falcons with 10 points.



Veribest (15-1, 6-0) will host Menard on Friday at 6:30 p.m.



Eden (8-2, 3-1) travels to Olfen on Jan. 15 and will play at 6 p.m.

