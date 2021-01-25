HIGHLIGHTS: No. 4 Veribest cruises past No. 6 Cornerstone

VERIBEST — 1A No. 4 Veribest cruised past TAPPS 1A No. 6 Cornerstone 55-13 in a non-district contest on Monday.
Bella Halfmann scored a game-high 19 points for the Lady Falcons (18-1) while Kennadi Wheeless added 12 points.
Abbie Harrison led the Lady Lions (6-6) with five points, while Rylie Clements added four points.
Veribest resumes District 12-1A play against Panther Creek on Friday, while Cornerstone goes on the road for a non-district matchup against Bulverde Living Rock on Tuesday.
