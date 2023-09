SAN ANGELO, TX. — The fourth-ranked Wall Hawk football team bounced back from a loss a week ago, with a 42-0 domination at home Friday night over Peaster.

The Hawks got going early and often on both sides of the ball, leading 14-0 after one, before extending their lead to 20-0 at the half.

The homecoming victory sees Wall now sit at 3-1 and is off next week before they travel to Mason on September 29th.