HIGHLIGHTS: No. 3 Wall bounces back, runs through Mason for third win

WALL, Texas — No. 3 Wall bounced back with a dominant 42-7 win over Mason Friday night at Hawk Stadium.

The Hawks improve to 3-1 while Mason falls to 0-4 for the first time since 1997. Wall will travel to Midland on Sept. 25 to take on Midland Christian. Mason will battle Junction (3-1) at Eagle Stadium

Both games are set to begin at 7:30 p.m.

