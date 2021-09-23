GAIL– No. 3 Sterling City defeated No. 8 Happy in a battle of top 10 teams at Coyote Stadium on Thursday.
The Eagles (4-1) didn’t take much time to get on the board and kept a steady lead throughout the entire game. Sterling City began to pull away for good in the second quarter with a lead 30-8.
The Eagles host Eden at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Eagle Stadium.
HIGHLIGHTS: No. 3 Sterling City outduels No. 8 Happy in top 10 battle
