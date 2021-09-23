HIGHLIGHTS: No. 3 Sterling City outduels No. 8 Happy in top 10 battle

Locker Room

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GAIL– No. 3 Sterling City defeated No. 8 Happy in a battle of top 10 teams at Coyote Stadium on Thursday.

The Eagles (4-1) didn’t take much time to get on the board and kept a steady lead throughout the entire game. Sterling City began to pull away for good in the second quarter with a lead 30-8.

The Eagles host Eden at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Eagle Stadium.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sterling City Varsity Football Schedule