HIGHLIGHTS: No. 22 Irion County zooms past Blackwell

MERTZON, Texas — No. 22 Irion County got out to a fast start and beat Blackwell 104-53 Tuesday evening.
Irion County had three players record 20 or more points. Sophomore guard Trevin Coffell scored a game-high 29 points, sophomore forward Bo Morrow notched 26 points while sophomore guard Jordan Harrison added 20 points.
Sophomore guard Devon Clower led Blackwell with 29 points.
As District 11-1A champions, Irion County (18-4, 10-0) will receive a first-round bye in the Class 1A Playoffs. Blackwell finishes the season 4-12 overall, 3-7 in district.
