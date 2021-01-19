HIGHLIGHTS: No. 22 Irion County starts hot, handles rival Sterling City

VERIBEST, Texas — Veribest led Paint Rock from start to finish and beat the Indians 58-35 Tuesday night in District 12-1A.

Senior guard Bo Dunn led the Falcons with a game-high 22 points while senior guard Konnor Barnes added 19 points. Senior guard Pato Ponce was the high-point man for Paint Rock with 10 points.

Paint Rock (6-5, 2-4) will host Olfen on Jan. 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Veribest (11-3, 5-1) will travel to Olfen on Jan. 26.