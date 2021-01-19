HIGHLIGHTS: No. 22 Irion County starts hot, handles rival Sterling City

MERTZON — No. 22 Irion County opened on a 13-1 run and handled District 11-1A rival Sterling City 60-43 on Tuesday.

Trevin Coffell scored a game-high for the Hornets (9-3, 4-0 in district) while Jordan Harrison added 18 points.

Chance Ferguson led the Eagles (5-2, 2-2) with 10 points, while Cross Knittel and Hudson Cox both had 9 points.

Both teams resume district play on Friday. Irion County goes on the road to face Blackwell at 7:45 p.m., while Sterling City travels to Robert Lee at 7:30 p.m.

